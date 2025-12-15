India’s consumers are beginning to feel—and spend—better again. After months of caution, sentiment has turned positive in the wake of the festival season, helped by policy easing, lower inflation, and improving urban incomes.
India’s consumption is stirring again. The test comes next.
SummaryPost-festive sentiment has turned positive, supported by policy easing and strong auto sales. But an urban-led rebound and uneven income growth raise questions about how durable the recovery will be.
India’s consumers are beginning to feel—and spend—better again. After months of caution, sentiment has turned positive in the wake of the festival season, helped by policy easing, lower inflation, and improving urban incomes.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More