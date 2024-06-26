India continues to shine among emerging market peers: Mint tracker
SummaryIndia retained the top spot in the emerging markets league table as its GDP growth in the March quarter eclipsed that of other nations.
The Indian economy continues to rule atop in Mint's emerging markets (EM) tracker. With a composite score of 70 out of a maximum possible score of 100, India retained its top spot for the sixth straight month in May. In fact, India has maintained the first position for 13 out of the previous 15 months—except for April and November last year, when India had slipped to second place.