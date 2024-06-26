India's robust performance comes on back of strong GDP growth of 7.8% for the March quarter, which outshone its emerging economy peers. Further boost came from the consistently strong purchasing managers’ index (PMI) in the manufacturing sector. The indicator has had the best reading in the rankings since May 2022. Exports also witnessed a decent growth of 9.1% in May this year, as compared with a 1.1% rise in April. The stock market showed a fairly decent performance, gaining 2.1% in May.