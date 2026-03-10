New Delhi: Indian refiners have ramped up daily domestic production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by around 10% in the past few days in the face of a supply squeeze from the US-Iran war, two people aware of the development said.
Facing domestic cooking gas supply squeeze, Indian refiners up LPG production by 10%, secure 20 very large gas carriers
SummaryThe developments follow a late Monday evening tweet from the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, where it said that it has issued orders to oil refineries to increase LPG production and use such extra production for domestic LPG use.
New Delhi: Indian refiners have ramped up daily domestic production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by around 10% in the past few days in the face of a supply squeeze from the US-Iran war, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More