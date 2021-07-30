NEW DELHI: Growth of eight infrastructure sectors eased to 8.9% in June from double digit rise in previous two months, as the favourable base effect of last year begins to wane.

In May this year, core sector had recorded a growth of 16.3% after rising 60.9% in April.

Data released by the industry department showed that refinery output and steel production in June eased from double digit growth in May, while fertilizer production turned positive. Positive growth was seen in seven out of eight sectors, with crude oil output contracting.

“Growth in steel at 25% and cement at 4.3% should be juxtaposed with the fiscal numbers of the government where the capex spending was slightly lower in terms of proportion of budgeted number this year," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Care Ratings.

Data separately released by the controller general of accounts showed the central government exhausted 18.2% of its full year fiscal deficit during the June quarter against 83.2% during the same period a year ago.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd, said the sharp jump in tax and non-tax receipts and mild contraction in revenue expenditure curtailed government’s fiscal deficit to an eight-year low at ₹2.7 trillion in the June quarter, less than half of last year’s ₹6.6 trillion during the nationwide lockdown.

“The magnitude by which the government’s fiscal deficit will overshoot the FY22 target will depend on how much of the disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion remains unachieved at the end of this year and any other major fiscal stimulus measures that may be announced," she added.

Sabnavis said India's factory output could grow 15-20% in June. “But not much should be read into it given that PMI manufacturing was less than 50 during the month," he added.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday slashed India’s economic growth projection for FY22 to 9.5% from 12.5% estimated in April, citing slow recovery in consumer confidence due to the ferocious second wave of the coronavirus pandemic as well as a tardy vaccination programme.

