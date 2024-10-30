Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Economy / India’s core sector growth rebounds to 2% in September

India’s core sector growth rebounds to 2% in September

Rhik Kundu

  • The index of the eight core industries had contracted by 1.6% year-on-year in August. A year ago, it had expanded by 9.5% year-on-year.

Five of the eight core sectors reported positive growth during September. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: India's core sector output, which accounts for about two-fifths of industrial production, rebounded during September after falling to a 42-month low the previous month. Five of the eight core sectors reported positive growth during September.

The index of the eight core industries rose by 2% annually in September after contracting by 1.6% in August, according to provisional data from the commerce ministry on Wednesday. A year ago, the output of the eight core industries—coal, crude oil, steel, cement, electricity, fertilisers, refinery products and natural gas—had expanded 9.5% year-on-year.

Also read: Govt panel may approve 4,000 cr new PLI scheme for specialty steel next month

The provisional data for July, August and September could be revised next month.

The rebound in manufacturing could significantly affect industrial production in September, data for which will be released in November.

Sector-wise performance

Five of the eight sectors — coal, steel, cement, fertilisers and refinery products — reported an annual rise in production in September, while the output of crude oil, electricity and natural gas contracted.

  • Coal production rose by 2.6% in September after an 8.1% contraction in August.
  • Crude oil production contracted by 3.9% during the month against a 3.4% fall the previous month.
  • Natural gas production fell by 1.3% in September versus a 3.6% fall in August.
  • Refinery products output rose by 5.8% compared to a 1% contraction in the previous month.
  • Steel production grew 1.5%, against 3.9% growth in August.
  • Fertiliser output grew 1.9% in September, compared to 3.2% growth in the previous month.
  • Cement production rose by 7.1% in September, against a 3% fall in August.
  • Electricity production fell 0.5%, after contracting by 3.7% the previous month.

Also read | Think big: Power distributors must drastically slash their billing losses

Manufacturing activity drops

Incidentally, India’s manufacturing activity fell to an eight-month low in September as rates of expansion in factory production and sales receded, and international orders rose at the slowest pace in a year and a half, according to data released in early October.

Also read: Coal India banks on upcoming power plants to accelerate growth

The HSBC final India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, stood at 56.5 in September, down from 57.5 in August, 58.1 in July, 58.3 in June, 57.5 in May, and 58.8 in April.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Rhik Kundu

Rhik writes about the Indian economy and its crucial indicators. He is constantly navigating corporates, decoding policies, and dabbling with everything in between.
Catch all the Business News , Economy news , Breaking News Events andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.