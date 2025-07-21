India’s core sector output grows 1.7% in June

New Delhi: The output of eight core infrastructure sectors, which account for two-fifths of India’s industrial output, expanded by 1.7% in June, according to provisional data released on Monday by the commerce ministry.

The production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June, the ministry said.

Growth in May was revised to 1.2% from a provisional 0.7%, while it was 5% in June last year.

The Index of Eight Core Industries measures the combined and individual output of key industries – coal, crude oil, natural gas, refinery products, fertilisers, steel, cement and electricity.

Core sector output contributes 40.27% to the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

To be sure, India's industrial production grew at 1.2% annually in May, its slowest pace in nine months, as manufacturing momentum weakened and mining and electricity output slipped into contraction, according to provisional data released last month by the statistics ministry.

The modest expansion of factory output signals the challenges facing the economy. June's data will be released at the end of the month.

PMI index India’s manufacturing sector activity rose to a 14-month high in June on the back of expansion in output, new orders, and job creation, a private survey released earlier this month.

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 58.4 in June, up from 57.6 in May. It was 58.2 in April and 58.1 in March.

Also Read | PMI: Business confidence of manufacturers dips despite punchy exports