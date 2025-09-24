Mint Explainer | What drove India’s core sector and manufacturing boom in August
Summary
Manufacturing output surged to a 17-year high in August as core sectors boomed. Mint decodes what fueled India’s industrial growth last month.
New Delhi: India’s economy gathered momentum in August with manufacturing firing on multiple fronts. The eight core infrastructure industries collectively expanded at their fastest pace in over a year, while factory output surged to a 17-year high.
