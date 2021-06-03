India covered two-third of distance towards welfare goals: NITI Aayog

The report highlighted the areas where sustained efforts are needed. For example, to meet the poverty reduction goal, India needs to uplift at least half of the 22% of the population currently living below poverty line. In the case of achieving zero hunger, one indicator shows that about half of the pregnant women in the age group of 14-49 years are anaemic. Also, one in three children under five years of age is malnourished.

