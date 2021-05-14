India covid crisis hits work at ports as risk to trade grows

Karaikal Port in southern India invoked force majeure until May 24 after operations were “severely affected" from the pandemic, according to a notice on its website. The terminal, which claims to be India’s biggest non-state port, handles coal, sugar and petroleum among other commodities. Gopalpur port in Odisha has also declared force majeure, according to IHS Markit.

