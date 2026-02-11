Since HCES 2023–24 was not originally mapped to COICOP, several items have been carefully reclassified. Clothing and footwear, which were not gender-differentiated in the survey, are now split into men’s, women’s and children’s categories using Census 2011 demographic data. Tuition fees have been broken down into primary, secondary and higher education segments based on enrolment data from UDISE and the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) 2021–22.