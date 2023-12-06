India CPI inflation may breach RBI's 6% tolerance band in November, says Barclays
Barclays expects food inflation to accelerate to 9.2 per cent for November from 6.2 per cent in October due to a double-digit sequential rise in vegetable prices.
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, might have risen above the RBI's tolerance limit of 6 per cent in November, from 4.87 per cent in October, according to Barclays' estimates.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message