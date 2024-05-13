India CPI inflation preview: April CPI inflation likely to stay below 5%; core inflation may ease further
India CPI inflation preview: India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation, or retail inflation, for April may stay near the level of the previous month amid a mild uptick in food and beverage inflation, while core inflation, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy and is the focus of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), may moderate further, according to experts.