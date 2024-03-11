India CPI inflation preview: Retail inflation likely to come near 5% in Feb; RBI to stay on sidelines for longer
India's retail inflation rose to 5.1 per cent in January while the country's economy grew 8.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the current financial year.
India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation might come near 5 per cent in February, staying below the 6 per cent upper tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India. However, the central bank is unlikely to change its monetary policy in its April meeting as the domestic economy remains robust and inflation stays above its 4 per cent target, according to experts.