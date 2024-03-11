India's retail inflation rose to 5.1 per cent in January while the country's economy grew 8.4 per cent during the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

India's consumer price index (CPI)-based retail inflation might come near 5 per cent in February, staying below the 6 per cent upper tolerance band of the Reserve Bank of India. However, the central bank is unlikely to change its monetary policy in its April meeting as the domestic economy remains robust and inflation stays above its 4 per cent target, according to experts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Strong economic growth has bolstered the RBI's confidence in maintaining elevated repo rates.

In its last policy meeting in February, the RBI kept the repo rates unchanged for the sixth time in a row at 6.5 per cent.

Analysts at Barclays forecast CPI inflation rose slightly, to 5.3 per cent, in February, with a modest sequential rise in food and core prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Price pressures largely remain in check, and food prices are coming off gradually. This should keep the RBI on the sidelines for longer, with no urgency to cut rates given robust growth," they said.

Moreover, Barclays expects core inflation to inch up to 3.6 per cent year-on-year against January's 3.5 per cent.

"The monthly increase of nearly 0.5 per cent month-on-month (January: 0.4 per cent) will likely be driven by the housing price adjustment that typically happens in February," said Barclays. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A median estimate of 20 economists polled by Mint showed India's retail inflation is expected to come in at 5.08 per cent in February.

Among the economists polled by Mint, projections ranged from 4.90 per cent to 5.50 per cent, with only three of them expecting inflation to rise from the previous month.

On the other hand, analysts at brokerage firm Nirmal Bang expect India CPI inflation to moderate marginally to 4.95 per cent in February from 5.10 per cent in January. Core CPI, as per the brokerage firm, is likely to sustain its moderating trend and come in at 3.5 per cent in February against 3.6 per cent in January.

The brokerage firm also underscored that while moderating CPI bodes well for the rate cycle, strong headline GDP (8.4 per cent in Q3FY24), despite some slowdown in GVA growth, could lead to pushback on rate cuts. The brokerage firm expects a shallow rate-cut cycle of nearly 50bps in FY25.

Vijay Singh Gour, Senior Analyst - BFSI at Choice Broking expects India’s retail inflation to come at nearly 5.1 per cent for February 2024, at a similar level to January 2024 which was the lowest since November 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Retail inflation in February 2024 would fall below the upper tolerance level given by RBI (2-6 per cent), sixth consecutive month. The central bank expects retail inflation at an average of 5.4 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively for FY24 and FY25. The data is within range; we do not see any major impact on the stock market," said Gour.

