The invisible hand—India's big rush for content editors
India's creator economy is thriving, with freelance editors becoming essential as demand for professional video editing rises. Platforms like Vyro facilitate connections between creators and editors, emphasizing the growing importance of editing in content creation.
In the scroll-hungry world of online content, the behind-the-scenes characters cutting the clips are now cashing in, quietly shaping how the internet watches, laughs, and buys. A new wave of jobs is transforming India’s over ₹3,500 crore creator economy. As social platforms become full-fledged media businesses, freelance editors have become essential partners for creators and brands alike.