In the scroll-hungry world of online content, the behind-the-scenes characters cutting the clips are now cashing in, quietly shaping how the internet watches, laughs, and buys. A new wave of jobs is transforming India’s over ₹3,500 crore creator economy. As social platforms become full-fledged media businesses, freelance editors have become essential partners for creators and brands alike.

When the world’s biggest YouTuber launches a startup just for editors, you know the edit room has gone mainstream. MrBeast, touted the world’s biggest YouTuber who has the most individual subscribers, surpassing 448 million, recently launched Vyro, a platform that connects creators and brands directly with freelance video editors, called “clippers." Vyro institutionalizes a role once considered behind-the-scenes, highlighting how vital post-production has become in storytelling.

India, which tends to follow US digital trends within months, is now witnessing a similar surge. Demand for freelance editors has increased, especially for short-form and branded videos, causing incomes to more than triple in the past year. Creators on Instagram and YouTube now often credit their editors publicly, a small but meaningful sign of the rise of specialized creative labour.

Editing surge

Take Tabish Yasdani from Jamshedpur. After his gaming company shut down two years ago, he turned to freelance video editing. Earlier, he earned around ₹10,000 a month editing just a few hours daily for a handful of clients at about $4–5 an hour. Today, with five to six regular clients, he works up to 12 hours daily and earns ₹40,000–50,000 a month, charging $10 an hour.

“Demand has surged because as more people are trying their hands at content creation, professional editing is key to make their videos stand out," Yasdani said. Currently, there are over 80 lakh creators in India and the count is rising. “Editing styles keep evolving, and keeping up with trends like new captions, transitions, and AI-generated clips is a constant challenge."

This growth is driven by both opportunity and disruption. Dhruv Khurana, co-founder of influencer marketing platform Astatine, said, “Editors are quietly becoming the backbone of the creator economy. MrBeast’s Vyro shows how critical post-production is to storytelling today."

The global editing market is already worth $5.2 billion and is expected to reach $16.7 billion by 2031. In India, the freelance creator services market is growing over 20% annually and could hit $775 million by 2030.

And there is good reason for it. “In a content economy where attention spans are shrinking, sharp edits help grab instant attention and improve viewer retention," says mom influencer Shivani Kapila, popularly known as LittleGlove, who has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. “Over the past two-three years, there’s also been a significant improvement in the aesthetics and effort both creators and editors invest to achieve the best output."

Astatine's Khurana noted a gap in the availability of editors who sync well with the ask. “Many small and mid-level creators still edit themselves or struggle to find editors who match their style and audience. There’s a clear need for more skilled editors who understand storytelling and creator preferences," he said.

Many editors start with remix videos—stitching together clips from movies, sports, or viral internet moments. As their skills improve, editing becomes a full career. Some freelancers manage multiple creators and brand campaigns on platforms such as Reels and Shorts, sometimes forming small teams or micro-agencies.

“Editing is often how young people first experiment in content. It begins with simple clip stitching, but when honed, it becomes a standalone career. India’s editing economy is growing rapidly alongside global demand," added Sagar Gokhale, chief executive officer of creator-focused media company Qyuki Digital Media.

Another example is 24-year-old Harshal Sharma, who moved from wedding video editing to YouTube editing in August 2024. “Creators’ raw videos can be two to two-and-a-half hours long, but the final cuts for YouTube are 20-40 minutes. Our job as editors is to pick the best moments and stitch them seamlessly to boost their growth," Sharma said. He edits 5–6 videos monthly, earning ₹70,000–75,000, tripling his previous income.

A video editor's skill plays a key role in shaping the content and can directly influence the creator’s reach and income. Yet, editors' earnings are fixed—based on their charges or salary—regardless of how the video performs.

A quiz channel on YouTube ‘Arey Pata Hai,’ which has over 900,000 subscribers, has an in-house team of three editors on payroll since March 2023. It pays salaries ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh, based on experience and skill. Mohit Mamoria, co-founder of the channel, said, “Editors’ income is irrespective of what creators earn. A video they edit can get 10,000 or a million views, affecting creator earnings, but their charges remain fixed. Still, editors are so crucial to content creation that we hired two editors within six months of hiring our first to ensure a steady flow of content across formats."

While creators’ earnings depend on the work they do, editors usually charge a fixed fee, “typically around 2–5% of what the creator makes from that video", said Kapila. "As creator incomes rise, they tend to hire the best editors within that range. For instance, if a creator earns around ₹3 lakh from a brand video, they might hire an editor for about ₹10,000."

Brands are also hiring editors on payroll. Jatan Bawa, co-founder of oral healthcare brand Perfora, said, “We hired our first editor in April 2024 and now have a team of five. They produce content for our brand and polish influencer videos by adding branding and logos."

His editors earn ₹40,000–80,000 monthly, based on experience and style. Since this hiring, Bawa said the video quality has improved significantly, increasing ad click-through rates by 35%.