A quiz channel on YouTube ‘Arey Pata Hai,’ which has over 900,000 subscribers, has an in-house team of three editors on payroll since March 2023. It pays salaries ranging from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh, based on experience and skill. Mohit Mamoria, co-founder of the channel, said, “Editors’ income is irrespective of what creators earn. A video they edit can get 10,000 or a million views, affecting creator earnings, but their charges remain fixed. Still, editors are so crucial to content creation that we hired two editors within six months of hiring our first to ensure a steady flow of content across formats."