Rate hikes are coming, but don’t count credit growth out just yet

An RBI research suggests a bi-directional relationship between credit and economic growth, as well as credit and investment growth. In other words, credit flows support growth in investment and GDP, and a growing economy increases demand for bank credit. If the economy grows strongly, credit growth is likely to be strong too. After all, banks are the primary source of funding for most corporations. In 2025-26, non-food credit accounted for 62% of the total flow of resources to the commercial sector. Bank financing is critical in India because the corporate bond market is underdeveloped and bond issuances are limited to the highest-rated companies.