Rate hikes are coming, but don’t count credit growth out just yet

Global central banks have responded to the intensifying war in West Asia, inflationary risks, rising bond yields and ongoing trade uncertainty by raising interest rates in their home economies. A rate hike appears imminent in India too: nine out of 10 economists in a Mint poll expected a 25 basis point increase in the policy repo rate later this week. The pressure to tighten monetary policy comes at a time when bank lending is strong, with non-food bank credit growing at 14% or more year-on-year since December 2025. The deployment has been broad-based across sectors.