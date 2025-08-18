How India’s credit score has moved over time—and why an upgrade matters now
A single-notch upgrade from S&P Global could lower borrowing costs, attract new investors, and signal a new chapter for the world's fastest-growing major economy. Mint explores how India’s ratings journey has been and what lies ahead.
It has taken 18 years for India to climb a single step on a global credit ladder. Last week, S&P Global Ratings upgraded India’s sovereign rating to BBB (stable) from BBB–, the bottom-most rung of “investment grade", where the country had been languishing since 2007. On the surface, a one-notch move may look modest, but in terms of sovereign ratings, it carries weight.