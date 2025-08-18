How India’s credit score has moved over time—and why an upgrade matters now

The last upgrade came in 2007, when smartphones were still a novelty and the global financial crisis had not yet struck. Since then, the economy has tripled in size in nominal terms: from ₹48.9 trillion in 2007-08 to ₹330.7 trillion in 2024-25. Foreign exchange reserves have more than doubled, while public finances have endured multiple stress tests. Yet, India’s ratings stagnated at the floor of investment grade. Moody’s raised India to Baa in 2017, and Fitch still holds at BBB–, making S&P’s move the first meaningful step-up in nearly two decades.