India’s oil imports in Oct rise as refiners come out of maintenance; GST cuts, travel boost demand
India's crude oil imports are expected to rise in October as refineries return to capacity post-maintenance. Imports so far in October are 5.2 million barrels per day vs. September 4.6 million bpd. Factors include recovering travel demand and GST cuts boosting economic activity.
New Delhi: India’ crude oil imports are likely to increase in October compared to the past few months, as refineries return to operating at higher capacity after scheduled maintenance and the recent GST cuts boost economic activity and consumer demand, said oil experts.