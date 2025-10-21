This month, imports from all the major suppliers have witnessed an uptick, except from the UAE. Supplies from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Nigeria stand at 1.01 million bpd, 830,000 bpd, and 317,000 bpd respectively so far in October. They stood at 836,000 bpd, 630,000 bpd and 229,000 bpd in September. Imports from the UAE, however have declined in October to 394,000 bpd from 597,000 bpd in September.