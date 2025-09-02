Mint Explainer: India's current account deficit narrows in Q1. But is it sustainable?
India's current account deficit narrowed in Q1 FY26 but economists warn this improvement may not be sustainable outlook due to higher US tariffs and lower foreign investment.
India's current account, which measures the flow of goods, services, and investments into the economy, returned to a deficit during the first quarter of 2026-26. The lower deficit is a welcome development as it eases pressure on the rupee and consequently inflation. This was sharply lower than the same period last fiscal year, when the current account registered a surplus.