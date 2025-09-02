India's current account, which measures the flow of goods, services, and investments into the economy, returned to a deficit during the first quarter of 2026-26. The lower deficit is a welcome development as it eases pressure on the rupee and consequently inflation. This was sharply lower than the same period last fiscal year, when the current account registered a surplus.

Mint delves deeper to understand what caused the reduction in the current account deficit (CAD), whether it can be sustained, and the outlook for the full year.

What was the CAD like in the first quarter of FY26?

The CAD for the first quarter of 2025-26 was $2.4 billion (0.2% of GDP) compared to $8.6 billion (0.9% of GDP) in the same period last fiscal year. The lower deficit, a welcome development as it eases pressure on the rupee and consequently inflation, was due to front-loading of exports to the US, higher net services receipts, and better remittances.

Wasn’t the current account in surplus in Q4 of FY25?

Yes. In Q4 of the previous fiscal year, the current account registered a surplus of $13.5 billion (1.3% of GDP), again aided by strong services receipts and higher remittances. But a higher goods trade deficit and relatively lesser services receipts in Q1 of 2025-26 compared to Q4 of the last fiscal year meant that the surplus could not be sustained.

Experts have said the worsening of CAD is a seasonal trend and a year-on-year comparison makes better sense.CAD was in surplus in Q4 of FY24 as well and slipped to a deficit in the following quarter (see chart).

Has the lower CAD led to higher accretion to the forex reserves?

Ideally, it should have, but in Q1 this year, the accretion to the forex reserves was just $4.5 billion compared to $5.2 billion in Q1 of FY25, despite lower CAD on account of lesser capital inflows.

What is the outlook for the next quarter?

Economists expect the CAD to worsen as high US tariffs will impact India’s exports, thereby widening the merchandise trade deficit. As much as 60% of all exports to the US will suffer from higher tariffs. It is projected that exports of the US could drop by a third.

In July, RBI data reveals that the goods deficit is already higher at $27.4 billion compared to $18.7 billion in June.

What is the full-year outlook like?

Economists have said that the CAD for FY26 could end up at 1.2% or 1.3% of GDP if the high US tariffs remain. That will be twice the quantum of deficit in FY25 which was 0.6% of GDP.

Lower merchandise exports, which are widening the goods trade deficit, and the sharp pullout by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) from the equity market are the main reasons.

Will this impact the rupee?

Yes. Rupee will take a hit. The currency is already under pressure. In August, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equities worth $4 billion. Lower exports will only add to the problem. Experts also say the government may veer to a weaker rupee policy in a bid to make Indian exports competitive.

They expect the US dollar's value to be between 88.50 and 89.00 per rupee by the end of September. It is currently trading at 88 per rupee.

What about the overall balance of payments (BoP) situation?

After a surplus of $64 billion in FY24, India’s BoP (factoring in the current account and capital account position) slipped to a deficit of $5 billion in FY25. Current dynamics indicate that this will worsen in FY26. Economists peg BoP by the end of the year at a deficit of $16 billion.