India current account deficit likely narrowed to 2.7% of GDP in Q4: Reuters poll3 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 07:53 AM IST
The median forecast of 22 economists polled March 16-23 showed a current account deficit of $23.0 billion in October-December 2022
BENGALURU: India's current account deficit is likely to have improved in the final quarter of 2022 from a nine-year high in July-September as the goods trade gap moderated and net services exports rose, a Reuters poll found.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×