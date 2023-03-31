India current account deficit narrows to 2.2% of GDP in Q32 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 05:56 PM IST
- India's current account deficit has declined to 2.2 per cent of GDP in Q3 from 2.7 per cent in the year-ago period
India's current account deficit (CAD), which is the difference between the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, has narrowed to $18.2 billion or 2.2 per cent of GDP in the October to December quarter (Q3FY23) from 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the quarter ending September, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.
