India current account deficit narrows to 2.2% of GDP in Q3

India's current account deficit (CAD), which is the difference between the inflow and outflow of foreign exchange, has narrowed to $18.2 billion or 2.2 per cent of GDP in the October to December quarter (Q3FY23) from 4.4 per cent of the GDP in the quarter ending September, according to the data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday.

