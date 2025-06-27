India records current account surplus in Q4, net services receipts increase

Mumbai: India’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in Q4 of FY25 compared with a deficit of 1.1% in the previous quarter, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.

The surplus stood at $13.5 billion in the March quarter compared with a surplus of $4.6 billion in the same period last year. In the December quarter, the current account deficit was $11.3 billion.

Analysts had estimated a surplus in the current account balance. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a note on 23 June that the current account balance is expected to be in a surplus after a gap of three quarters in Q4.

However, the current account deficit for FY25 narrowed to $23.3 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, from $26 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, in FY24, primarily due to higher net invisible receipts.

The current account measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country.

The merchandise trade deficit at $59.5 billion in Q4 was higher than the shortfall of $52 billion in Q4 of FY24. However, it moderated from $79.3 billion in Q3 of FY25.

Net services receipts increased to $53.3 billion in Q4 from $42.7 billion a year ago. These exports have risen on a y-o-y basis in major categories such as business services and computer services, it said.

Global trade reset The current account is expected to record a deficit in the first quarter of the current financial year, data for which will be released end-September.

“All in all, Ind-Ra expects the current account balance to turn into a deficit of around 1.2% of GDP in Q1 FY26,” Paras Jasrai, economist and associate director at India Ratings and Research, said in a statement on 23 June.

Jasrai said that the global trading order is up for a complete reset with the announcement of reciprocal tariffs by the US in early April.