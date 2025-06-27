India records current account surplus in Q4, net services receipts increase

Mumbai: India’s current account recorded a surplus of 1.3% of gross domestic product (GDP) in Q4 of FY25 compared with a deficit of 1.1% in the previous quarter, data released by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday showed.
The surplus stood at $13.5 billion in the March quarter compared with a surplus of $4.6 billion in the same period last year. In the December quarter, the current account deficit was $11.3 billion.
Analysts had estimated a surplus in the current account balance. India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) said in a note on 23 June that the current account balance is expected to be in a surplus after a gap of three quarters in Q4.
However, the current account deficit for FY25 narrowed to $23.3 billion, or 0.6% of GDP, from $26 billion, or 0.7% of GDP, in FY24, primarily due to higher net invisible receipts.
The current account measures the flow of goods, services and investments into and out of the country.
The merchandise trade deficit at $59.5 billion in Q4 was higher than the shortfall of $52 billion in Q4 of FY24. However, it moderated from $79.3 billion in Q3 of FY25.
Net services receipts increased to $53.3 billion in Q4 from $42.7 billion a year ago. These exports have risen on a y-o-y basis in major categories such as business services and computer services, it said.
The current account is expected to record a deficit in the first quarter of the current financial year, data for which will be released end-September.
“All in all, Ind-Ra expects the current account balance to turn into a deficit of around 1.2% of GDP in Q1 FY26,” Paras Jasrai, economist and associate director at India Ratings and Research, said in a statement on 23 June.
Jasrai said that the global trading order is up for a complete reset with the announcement of reciprocal tariffs by the US in early April.
“Notwithstanding the pause in the tariff order thereafter, global economic uncertainty has touched unprecedented levels with various business and investment decisions being weighed down against the prospective path of the trade deals that the US would have with its various trading partners,” he said, adding that this will significantly hamper global trading activity, which was progressing well amid the prevailing uncertainty during Q4 of FY25.