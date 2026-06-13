The week in charts: current account surplus, LPG crunch, scorching May

From India’s current account turning to surplus in Q4 FY26, to LPG consumption slumping amid supply disruptions linked to the West Asia war, a moderation in overseas investment commitments by Indian companies, the world experiencing its second warmest May on record, and a Mint survey highlighting gender gaps in investing habits—here is this week’s news in numbers.
Surplus narrows
India’s current account balance recorded a surplus of $7.1 billion in the final quarter of FY26, following deficits of about $14-15 billion in the preceding two quarters. The surplus, however, was lower than the $13.7 billion recorded in Q4 FY25, with its share in GDP narrowing to 0.7% from 1.4% a year earlier.
The turnaround in current account balance was supported by a rise in private transfer receipts. Remittance inflows increased to $41.2 billion in Q4 from $35.1 billion in the previous quarter.