What to expect from India’s customs reforms

What are the problematic areas?

India needs to simplify customs procedures to improve the ease of doing business. Another major issue is the inversion of duty in some industries. That is, the import of raw materials and components attracts a higher basic customs duty (BCD) than the import of finished products. BCD is the tariff to protect domestic producers from competing with cheaper imports. However, in many industries, local manufacturers in downstream sectors use imported inputs, and a higher duty makes them less competitive. Additionally, India’s negotiations with other countries, including the US, necessitate a reduction in BCD to provide trading partners with greater access to the domestic market.