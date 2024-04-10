India, Czech Republic in talks on strategic defence ties: Czech Ambassador

New Delhi: India and the Czech Republic are in talks to enhance defence cooperation, leveraging the shared utilization of Soviet and Russian-made defense platforms between the two nations.

The discussions center on the possibility of Czech defense firms providing maintenance services, spares, and equipment to the Indian Army and Air Force, Eliska Zigova, Czech Republic’s Ambassador to India, said in an interview.

“We understand that India has had a lot of cooperation in the past with the Soviet Union’s defense industry. And the same was true with the erstwhile Czechoslovakia. So, we have a lot of knowledge about Soviet weaponry. One way that our companies propose to work with India is to help us maintain spare parts, and with the modernization of this weaponry and common platforms," Zigova said.

The Czech government is interested in facilitating discussions between the Czech defense ministry’s intergovernmental defense cooperation agency, and India’s defense ministry, she added.

The possibility for such a collaboration has increased since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine in February 2022. Russia’s defence industry, traditionally India’s primary supplier, has faced challenges due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, leading to delays in defence cooperation.

Consequently, India has been diversifying its sources for defense equipment to lower its dependence on Russia. Both sides are interested in enhancing security ties, Zigova said, asserting her government's stand.

“Both partners underline the importance of innovations in defence, and are satisfied with the existing connections among their entities in these areas. They are committed to further encouraging cooperation, including in R&D, training and innovative production solutions, involving Czech and Indian stakeholders," the two countries had said in a joint statement at the India-Czechia Strategic Partnership on Innovation, which was held during Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala's visit to India in January.

The Czech Republic is also eager to import pharmaceutical products from India. However, even as the Czech government seeks high-quality partners in India to reduce its dependence on China for pharma products, stringent approval processes have posed challenges.

“We are interested in pharmaceutical cooperation and there is a conversation on this. The director of one of the biggest hospitals in Prague was in India to discuss this. The main obstacle is the very strict approval which we need for importing pharmacy products. So, we need to work to find foreign companies in India, who will be acceptable and get these approvals," said Zigova.

Furthermore, discussions are underway between the two countries for a migration and mobility agreement, aimed at facilitating Indians to work in the Czech Republic. Currently, the nation hosts around 9,000 Indians, primarily comprising business professionals and students.

India has signed a number of migration and labour mobility partnerships in recent years, particularly with the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany and Austria.