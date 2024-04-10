Economy
India, Czech Republic in talks on strategic defence ties: Czech Ambassador
Summary
- The discussions center on the possibility of Czech defense firms providing maintenance services, spares, and equipment to the Indian Army and Air Force
New Delhi: India and the Czech Republic are in talks to enhance defence cooperation, leveraging the shared utilization of Soviet and Russian-made defense platforms between the two nations.
