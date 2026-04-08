NEW DELHI: India’s apex power sector planning body has gone back to the drawing board to map electricity demand amid concerns that a concentration of data centres coming up in a few states could skew consumption and adversely affect national grid stability.
India’s data centre electricity demand makes planners go back to drawing board to map new energy security playbook
SummaryThe Central Electricity Authority is re-mapping electricity demand, concerned that concentrated data centre development in certain states could distort consumption and impact national power supply.
NEW DELHI: India’s apex power sector planning body has gone back to the drawing board to map electricity demand amid concerns that a concentration of data centres coming up in a few states could skew consumption and adversely affect national grid stability.
About the Author
Rituraj Baruah is a special correspondent covering energy, housing, urban affairs, heavy industries and small businesses at Mint. He has reported on diverse sectors over the last eight years including, commodities and stocks market, insolvency and real estate; with previous stints at Cogencis Information Services, Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) and Inc42.
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