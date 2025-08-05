India to build fleet for fishing in deep seas dominated by China
India is the largest fish-producing country after China, with about 8% share in the global output. Yet, fishermen do not venture more than 40-60 nautical miles from the coast.
India is finalizing plans to develop a modern deep‑sea fishing fleet to serve twin objectives: expanding the area for boats to find catch by more than threefold, and also curbing illegal and unregulated fishing, according to an official from fishery ministry who wish not to be quoted.