India to build fleet for fishing in deep seas dominated by China

India is finalizing plans to develop a modern deep‑sea fishing fleet to serve twin objectives: expanding the area for boats to find catch by more than threefold, and also curbing illegal and unregulated fishing, according to an official from fishery ministry who wish not to be quoted.

The ministry will release a framework to sustainably harness fish from the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the high seas, stretching up to 200 nautical miles from the coast, the official said. At present, most Indian fishing activity is concentrated within 40–60 nautical miles, leaving nearly two‑thirds of the zone untapped.

India is the largest fish-producing country after China, with about 8% share in the global output. The country saw a record production of 18.402 million tonnes in 2023-24. India is also one of the top seafood producers and exporting nations, with a total export value of ₹60,524 crore in FY24.

Under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, every country has equal rights to fish in the high seas. India also aims to tap these resources to boost its exports with better returns, said the ministry official.

China’s deep-sea fishing operations are among the largest in the world. Its fleet operates in international waters and the EEZs of developing nations, catching millions of tonnes of fish annually, which not only supports its seafood export industry but also helps meet its domestic demand. However, some of the Chinese vessels are reportedly equipped with advanced surveillance and communication equipment, raising suspicions about their use in intelligence gathering.

The official quoted earlier said India’s proposed framework would provide guidelines for fishing activities in deep-sea areas and support fishing vessels with new indigenous technology.

Indian operators shall be permitted to operate fishing vessels in the high seas under charter, lease, or joint venture arrangements, subject to compliance, according the official.

An email sent to the ministry of fisheries on 1 August remained unanswered.

“Our fishermen are going only up to 12 nautical miles territorial waters and a little bitfurther. To go beyond, we need to have a bigger vessel with storage facilities, as you need tonnes of storage. So the need of the hour is big fishing vessels also with the required technology," said M. Ravichandran, secretary, ministry of earth sciences.

In the Union Budget 2025-26, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that to unlock the untapped potential of the marine sector, the government will bring in an enabling framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from Indian exclusive economic zone and high seas, with special focus on the Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands.

"...the framework will offer larger avenues and good sources of fish to fishermen and the exporters," said K.N. Raghavan, secretary general, Seafood Exporters Association of India (SEAI). “Countries like China, the US and Taiwan have already ventured into deep-sea fishing and are making fortunes."

However, according to Raghavan, since deep-sea fishing involves large vessels, the concerns of small fishermen should be addressed. "There has been a lot of anxiety among fishermen that once deep-sea fishing starts, their interests will be jeopardized," he said. “So the need of the hour is to educate them and their concerns should be addressed."