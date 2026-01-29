India engaged with the US for trade agreement
Utpal Bhaskar 6 min read 29 Jan 2026, 05:45 am IST
Summary
Having an FTA with the European Union enables a $30 billion common market between India and that region. However, a deal with the US is as important, if not more important, than a deal with the EU.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
India is engaged with the US to conclude a mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement, people familiar with the matter said, even as New Delhi works to operationalize a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union after the culmination of negotiations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story