India engaged with the US for trade agreement

“Our intention is obviously to get this (India-EU FTA) done as quickly as possible, and I must say that in the discussions yesterday, the EU side was equally forward-leaning on that front, that this agreement must be implemented very, very quickly. In terms of actual steps, this is not an FTA that will need to go to each of the individual 27 member states' Parliaments. It will only go to the European Council, which is a collection of the 27 heads of state and government as the case may be, which meets on a monthly basis… Once it is done there, it will go to the European Parliament for approval," the person said.