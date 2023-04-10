India defends MSP at WTO3 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:21 AM IST
India argued at the WTO’s Committee on Agriculture that it does not export common paddy which it procures under the MSP programme.
New Delhi: India defended its minimum support price programme for procuring domestic foodgrain at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting, saying it not only ensured food security but also kept global food prices from surging in the backdrop of the Ukraine war.
