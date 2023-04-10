India defends MSP at WTO

“They are saying that India’s PSH program is highly subsidized which is affecting the food security of other countries. But we have argued that it is the other way round. Since we were maintaining these stocks, when the crisis hit, we were able to feed our 800 million plus population. Had we not been maintaining these stocks, we would have been depending on the rest of the world—especially because they were talking about rice," an official stated, requesting anonymity.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}