Economy
Why India can’t take its demographic dividend for granted
SummarySix years into its demographic-dividend period, India is yet to see the benefits. History shows unlocking value from favourable demographics is anything but a given.
By its own estimate, the Indian government expects the economy to close 2024-25 with an expansion of 6.4%. That would make India one of the fastest-growing economies, but it’s still some way from maximising its unique demographic moment.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more