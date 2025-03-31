Why India can’t take its demographic dividend for granted

Creating the dividend

Several factors contribute to a demographic dividend. One way it happens is that families have fewer children. That means fewer dependents to take care of. This gives parents more time to focus on employment, the economic benefits of which allow them to invest more in their children. These effects are amplified if a family has several working members. Such a scenario can happen naturally with changing social attitudes, or it can be artificially created, as China did with its one-child policy between 1979 and 2015.