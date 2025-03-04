Economy
India's developed nation dream realistic, but needs bold reforms, says WB India head Auguste Tano Kouamé
Rhik Kundu 4 min read 04 Mar 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- The key to achieving this long-term goal is ensuring that periods of high growth compensate for slower years, ultimately maintaining an upward trajectory, said the World Bank's Country Director for India.
New Delhi: India’s goal of becoming a high-income, developed nation by 2047 is realistic but requires overcoming challenges, Auguste Tano Kouamé, the World Bank's Country Director for India, told Mint.
