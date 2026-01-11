In AI push for farm, govt may double digital agri mission funds to ₹7,500 cr
Support for AI-based crop monitoring, yield forecasting and early warning systems could help reduce losses and improve planning at both farm and policy levels.
New Delhi: The government is weighing a major expansion of the Digital Agriculture Mission (DAM), with the upcoming Union budget likely to provide an outlay of ₹7,500 crore for the FY27–FY30 period, a 166% jump over the mission’s initial ₹2,817 crore allocation for FY22–FY26, according to two government officials aware of the deliberations.