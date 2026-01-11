India has undertaken multiple digital agriculture initiatives for over a decade, and many of the elements now being highlighted under the DAM were piloted earlier, but they remained fragmented, limited in coverage, or advisory-only. For instance, the National e-Governance Plan in Agriculture (NeGP-A), launched in 2010, enabled digital delivery of advisories related to weather, crops and inputs, but it relied largely on static datasets and SMS-based information rather than AI-driven, real-time decision systems. Similarly, Soil Health Cards, remote sensing for crop area estimation, and weather-based agromet advisories have existed for years, but they functioned as standalone silos, not as a unified decision-support ecosystem.