Mint Explainer | Digital census casts wide net: India takes stock of its 30 million-strong fishing community
The fifth Marine Fisheries Census will be India’s first fully digital, geo-tagged survey of coastal households, aiming to plug long-standing data gaps and reshape policy for the blue economy.
NEW DELHI: Nearly a decade after its last count, India is once again taking stock of its fishing communities—this time with tablets instead of clipboards. The government on 31 October launched the fifth National Marine Fisheries Census (MFC) 2025, a 45-day digital exercise beginning 3 November to map over 1.2 million fisher households across more than 4,000 marine villages in nine coastal states and four union territories.