NEW DELHI: Nearly a decade after its last count, India is once again taking stock of its fishing communities—this time with tablets instead of clipboards. The government on 31 October launched the fifth National Marine Fisheries Census (MFC) 2025, a 45-day digital exercise beginning 3 November to map over 1.2 million fisher households across more than 4,000 marine villages in nine coastal states and four union territories.

The census, to be completed by 18 December, will be the country’s first fully digital and geo-referenced survey of the fisheries sector.

The move comes as part of a broader push to strengthen the primary sector—agriculture and allied activities—which grew 3.7% in the first quarter of FY26. With fisheries contributing significantly to food security, exports, and rural livelihoods, the government wants to build an accurate, up-to-date picture of the people and resources that sustain the “blue economy."

Why now?

The last comprehensive fisheries census was carried out in 2016. Since then, India’s coastal economy has changed dramatically. Production has surged, fishing patterns have evolved, and the socio-economic conditions of fishing households have shifted. The MFC 2025 aims to capture these changes through a household-level enumeration of fishers, fishing crafts, gears, and infrastructure across 1,200 landing centres, 50 harbours, and several jetties, markets, and processing plants.

The data will serve as a foundation for evidence-based policymaking, targeted welfare schemes, and better management of marine resources. It is also expected to help the government identify vulnerable communities, promote climate-resilient practices, and support initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY).

A wider lens

This edition of the census expands far beyond headcounts. For the first time, enumerators will collect detailed socio-economic data, including family income, homeownership, debt levels, credit sources, insurance coverage, and disability status. The census will also document the impacts of the pandemic on fisher households and track whether they received benefits from existing welfare schemes.

New schedules focusing on Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs) and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) aim to capture how collectivization is reshaping the value chain. Together, these additions will offer policymakers a granular picture of coastal livelihoods and financial vulnerabilities, helping design more precise interventions.

A digital leap

The fifth fisheries census marks a technological milestone—it will be fully paperless and geo-tagged. Enumeration will be carried out through three custom-made, multilingual Android applications developed by the ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI):

VyAS–NAV for validating fishing villages and harbours

VyAS–BHARAT for household and infrastructure data

VyAS–SUTRA for real-time supervision and monitoring

These tools will allow instant uploading and verification of data, reducing manual errors and accelerating processing. A multi-tier web dashboard and supervisory app will monitor progress and ensure accountability at every level of data collection.

In effect, India’s fisheries sector will get its first location-based national database, laying the groundwork for digital governance in the blue economy—comparable to how the agricultural census or livestock surveys underpin rural planning.

Why it matters

India is the second-largest fish producer in the world, accounting for 8% of global output. Production has more than doubled—to 19.5 million tonnes in 2024-25 from 9.6 million tonnes in 2013-14. The sector supports nearly 30 million livelihoods and earned ₹60,523 crore from exports in FY24.

Yet, despite this growth, the sector has long faced information gaps, especially around employment, incomes, and access to welfare. Officials and policymakers have often relied on outdated or fragmented data to design subsidy or insurance schemes. The new census could bridge that gap, ensuring that benefits reach those who need them most.

“The fisheries census will directly benefit fishermen by giving them better access to government support and welfare schemes. Also, it will ensure that benefits such as insurance, and financial assistance reach the right people without in case of any cyclones or other natural disaster," said Alex K Ninan, vice president, The Seafood Exporters Association Of India.

The road ahead

While the digital format promises efficiency, the real test will lie in how effectively the data is used. Previous censuses often ended up as reference documents rather than actionable policy tools. Analysts say timely publication, integration with welfare databases, and coordination between the Centre and states will determine whether the MFC 2025 lives up to its potential.

If executed well, the exercise could mark a turning point—modernizing India’s fisheries governance and helping the government craft targeted, sustainable policies for one of its most critical, yet undercounted, economic sectors.