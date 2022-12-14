India does not face risk of stagflation: FM

NEW DELHI :India is the fastest-growing economy in the world with low retail and wholesale inflation rates, it does not face the risk of a stagflation, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her reply to the discussion on supplementary demands for grants in Lok Sabha.
“Stagflation happens when the economy is in slowdown and inflation is high but in India inflation is not high and there’s no slowdown, India is the fastest growing emerging market economy. So, there’s no situation of stagflation," Sitharaman said on Wednesday in response to views by Opposition that India was facing stagflation.
Sitharaman quoted the report of Word Bank on the Indian economy on the government's policy response of combining demand and supply side policies to the external shock given increasingly limited fiscal space and the large forex reserves, adding that India's economy grew faster than most of the major emerging market economies in second quarter of FY 22-23.
The minister added that the government was working towards further bringing down inflation while noting that the government was constantly watching the price situation of essential commodities. As per government data issued earlier this week, retail inflation fell to an 11-month low of 5.88% in November, owing to softening in food prices. Wholesale inflation index also eased to 21-month low of 5.85% in November as per data issued on Wednesday.
“Inflation has come down and it is now under the tolerable band of the RBI. Inflation has been declining since April 2022 and it is declining further. Inflation management and control, PM Modi and his group of ministers are constantly watching and taking periodic intervention measures were leading to results," Sitharaman said.
"The government will further bring down inflation and is constantly watching price situation of essential commodities. We will bring down further for the sake of common people," she added.
Sitharaman said that the government will be able to meet the fiscal deficit target which was estimated to reduce from 6.9% to 6.4% of GDP in FY23’s BE. “The current situation clearly gives me the feeling that we would be able to comply with what we have said in the Budget," she said.
She added that the Indian Rupee was strengthening against other currencies and had performed better than currencies of other emerging markets against the US Dollar.
Among responses to members of Parliament, Sitharaman said that non-performing assets had come down drastically to 7.28% at the end of March 2022 due to various measures taken by the government.
She highlighted the enhancement in budget allocation to agriculture sector has happened during the past few years with budget allocation for ministry of agriculture and farmers' welfare was raised to ₹1,38,550.93 crore in FY23 compared to ₹25,460 crore in FY16.
The first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2022-2023 and demands for excess grants for 2019-2020 were passed after being taken up for discussion and voting.
The Parliament has thus approved additional spending of ₹4.36 trillion for FY23, including over ₹1 trillion for fertilizer subsidy after the war in Europe boosted prices of soil nutrients and their feedstocks. The net cash outgo is expected of ₹3,25,756.69 crore, as additional expenditure is matched by savings of the ministries/departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregating to ₹1,10,180.59 crore.
Additional expenditure of ₹80,348 crore towards food subsidy and additional allocation under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) has also been approved.
Sitharaman said that 8% of the Budget Estimates was being brought under the supplementary demand for grants in FY23, which was a post-pandemic war-facing global scenario versus 20% in FY09 which was immediately after the global financial crisis.
She added that the government was responding to the need on the ground after seeing buoyancy of revenue and added that it had enough fiscal room available to seek the demand for grants.
The supplementary demand is an additional grant required to meet the required expenditure of the government over and above the amount for which the parliamentary nod was taken earlier.
The need for additional expenditure arose as the fertilizer subsidy burden crossed the budget estimates in the wake of the developments in Europe and the need for the government to continue supporting additional requirements for providing food grains to the poor.
Of the additional expenditure under the first demand for the grant, a sum of ₹60,110.32 crore will go towards food subsidy (to Food Corporation of India under the National Food Security Act) and for additional allocation under the PMGKAY scheme.
The highest amount of expenditure is towards payment of fertilizer subsidies. “For payment towards indigenous P&K subsidy ( ₹14,889.67 crore) and imported P&K subsidy ( ₹8,232.56 crore). For payment towards indigenous Urea subsidy ( ₹71,860.41 crore) and imported urea subsidy ( ₹14,304.15 crore)," a statement detailing the expenditure heads under the first batch of supplementary demand of grant said.
Expenditure of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas to pay LPG subsidies to OMCs and LPG connections to the poor under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, among others totalling ₹29,944 crore, has also been approved.
About ₹46,000 crore additional expenditure was approved by the rural development ministry, which includes ₹4,920 crore for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme. Sitharaman said that demand for jobs in the rural areas was seeing a declining trend.
The additional expenditure also includes ₹13,669 crore and ₹12,000 crore for meeting the spending requirements of the telecom and railway ministries, respectively, besides about ₹10,000 crore for transfer to GST compensation fund for giving compensation to states and UTs.
