India must boost domestic oil, gas to shield against geopolitical shocks: bp
Summary
The bp Energy Outlook 2025 said that geopolitical fragmentation would lead to a decline in global trade and worsen energy security concerns. So, while a decline in trade would result in growth slowdown, energy security concerns would also lead to an increase in domestic energy production.
