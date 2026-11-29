India has revised bidding conditions for 18 unsold deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks, aiming to attract international investors with specialised technology and drilling expertise. The changes come as the government seeks greater participation in offshore exploration after limited interest in earlier auction rounds.

The Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) announced the amendments and extended the bidding deadline to December 17. The blocks include 13 offered under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round X and five under Round XI. Together, they cover 162,000 square kilometres across India's offshore regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

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Revenue-sharing rules changed for deepwater blocks One of the key changes removes revenue-share bidding for deepwater blocks in Category-I basins, where commercial production is already underway. "Deep Water and Ultra Deep Water Blocks of Category-I Basins shall not quote Revenue Share," according to the amended notice.

Instead, companies will be evaluated on their proposed exploration programmes. During the first five years of production, the government will receive revenue only when annual earnings exceed $2.5 billion. From the sixth year, operators will have to pay whichever is higher: 5% of revenue or the applicable windfall-based amount, the notice added.

Greater weightage for seismic surveys and drilling experience The revised evaluation framework assigns 80 of the total 100 points to seismic surveys, with 25% allocated to two-dimensional surveys and 75% to three-dimensional surveys. The remaining points are split equally between originating the block and demonstrating deepwater drilling experience.

Applicants must now show at least three years of offshore exploration, development or production experience during the previous decade, up from the earlier requirement of one year.

The amendments also ease financial qualification requirements for foreign companies partnering with state-owned Oil & Natural Gas Corp. and Oil India. Qualifying international companies with a net worth of at least $10 billion can rely on the state operator's financial qualification, provided it meets the requirement.

Parent guarantees will not be required if bidders independently meet the net-worth criteria. A revolving $2 million bid bond can cover up to 10 simultaneous bids. Electronic guarantees or approved insurance surety bonds are mandatory.

Changes follow limited participation in earlier rounds The amendments follow repeated deadline extensions after limited participation in previous bidding rounds. They also align with provisions under the government's Samudra Manthan offshore exploration initiative, approved with an outlay of ₹84,084 crore.

The programme earmarks ₹43,200 crore for exploration, including 60 deepwater wells, and provides support for up to 50% of eligible drilling costs, capped at ₹675 crore per well.