India eases fuel export levies, lowers duties on petrol, diesel and ATF starting June 1

India has decided to ease export levies by cutting duties on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) for the fortnight starting June 1, the Central government said in a statement, according to Reuters.
According to the report, the duty on exports of petrol has been set at ₹1.5 ($0.0158) per litre while that on diesel has been set at ₹13.5 per litre, the statement said. Export duties on ATF have been set at ₹9.5 per litre.
In a press release, the Ministry of Finance said, “Export levies [Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED)/Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC)] on the exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) were introduced with effect from 27th March, 2026 so as to ensure domestic availability of petroleum products by disincentivising exports in the backdrop of the West Asia crises.”
“The rates are being revised on a fortnightly basis and the last such revision was undertaken with effect from 16th May, 2026. The rates are prescribed based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the last review,” it said.
The ministry continues, “The rates for the next fortnight beginning 1st June, 2026, have been notified by the Central Government today. Consequently, the rate of duty will be ₹1.5 per litre (SAED- ₹1.5; RIC- Nil) on exports of petrol, Rs. 13.5 per litre (SAED - Rs. 13.5; RIC - Nil) on exports of diesel and Rs. 9.5 per litre (SAED only) on exports of ATF. There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.”
There is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.
The development comes a day after