Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts highlights key data releases and announcements to watch in the week ahead. The Union government's fiscal accounts will give the picture for the first half, with the deficit already running higher than the trend. Industrial output data for September is likely to continue with strong momentum in September, but the base effect could impact the rise. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will announce its Q2 results that will provide signals on how the fast-moving consumer goods segment is doing amid rising cost pressures with pricing decisions in focus. Earnings by major US technology firms will be watched for Artificial Intelligence-related developments and pressures, which could have ripple effects on India. After hiking rates in September, both the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are expected to stay put, but inflationary pressures keep future rate hikes in the bag.
The week ahead in numbers: Govt’s H1 fiscal data, factory output, HUL Q2 earnings
About the Author
Rupanjal Chauhan is a data journalist at Mint, where she contributes to the Plain Facts and Data Bites sections, focusing on translating complex datasets into clear, insightful, and engaging narratives for a wide audience. Her work focuses on using data to explain policy, economic, and social trends in a clear and accessible way.<br><br>At Mint, her work spans public finances, trade, geopolitics, and employment, often breaking down large datasets into sharp, evidence-backed stories. Her approach focuses on careful data analysis and clear storytelling, ensuring that each piece not only informs but also enables readers to better understand the forces shaping India’s economy and society.<br><br>Rupanjal holds a postgraduate diploma in digital media from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi, where she specialised in data-driven storytelling and digital journalism. She also has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication from St. Xavier’s College, Ranchi. Her work is guided by a focus on simplifying complex data without losing nuance, with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency, and context, helping readers better understand the patterns and trends behind the numbers.
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