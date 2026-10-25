The week ahead in numbers: Govt’s H1 fiscal data, factory output, HUL Q2 earnings

Every week, Mint’s Plain Facts highlights key data releases and announcements to watch in the week ahead. The Union government's fiscal accounts will give the picture for the first half, with the deficit already running higher than the trend. Industrial output data for September is likely to continue with strong momentum in September, but the base effect could impact the rise. Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) will announce its Q2 results that will provide signals on how the fast-moving consumer goods segment is doing amid rising cost pressures with pricing decisions in focus. Earnings by major US technology firms will be watched for Artificial Intelligence-related developments and pressures, which could have ripple effects on India. After hiking rates in September, both the US Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan are expected to stay put, but inflationary pressures keep future rate hikes in the bag.