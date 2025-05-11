India’s projected 6.5% growth shows resilience, but target is 7-8%, says CII chief Sanjiv Puri
SummaryHe said with improvements in physical and digital infrastructure, and rising investor confidence, India is positioning itself as a resilient and competitive hub.
New Delhi: India should target consistent 7-8% annual economic growth to achieve its long-term objectives, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) president Sanjiv Puri said in an interview with Mint. However, a projected 6.5% growth rate for 2025-26, factoring in 20-30 basis point risk, is commendable given global challenges and underscores the resilience of India’s economy, he added.